Beaver Dam High School Library riding toward heart health

Beaver Dam High School’s library has brought back a heart healthy event in support of American Heart Health Month.

The Read and Ride Challenge has been going on for the month of February. Staff and students can visit the library with a book or pick up one there to read while riding a stationary bike for 10 minutes. Riders are entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of the month, Beaver Dam High School Librarian Jennifer Vinz said.

Physical education teacher Kelly Riehbrandt brought two stationary bicycles to the library for the month. Those using the bicycles can log on using a computer that allows the times to be calculated for the contest.

“If they ride all days in February, they may win more prizes,” Vinz said.

The Read and Ride Challenge was not done last year due to the pandemic, Vinz said. It had been started a few years prior and was a fun break in the winter months at the school.

“Once per day people can come in and read while they ride in order to win prizes,” Vinz said.

Vinz said the activity is a bit more popular with the staff, but it is a good activity for everyone to participate in.

“It is a good way to promote heart health,” Vinz said. “It is a way to take care of both the mind and the body.”

