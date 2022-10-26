 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver Dam High School NHS hosting Veterans Day ceremony

Beaver Dam High School’s National Honor Society will once again be hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11.

The ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m. with coffee and sweet items served afterward in the school’s common area.

National Honor Society officers will speak during the ceremony and the school’s a capella group will perform the Armed Forces Medley.

All area veterans are encouraged to come to the ceremony. 

Parking is available in the lot in front of the Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.

