Beaver Dam housing development moving forward at old Lakeview Hospital site

Four years after the former Lakeview Hospital was eyed for a housing development, the project is moving forward.

The Beaver Dam City Council unanimously approved a developer’s agreement Monday with JCW Development to build a mix of condos, single-family homes and apartments in a once-blighted area. The 8-acre site on the shore of Beaver Dam Lake will be developed in phases.

The city purchased the vacant hospital on LaCrosse Street and demolished it in 2019, and an adjacent apartment building at 600 W. Third St. was destroyed in a 2018 fire. The hospital purchase was funded by a TIF district as an incentive to developers, with the cost to be repaid from higher property tax revenue from development of the property.

The city then sold those properties to the developer for $1.

Trent Campbell of the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation provided details to the council regarding the new agreement at Monday’s meeting, saying it had his “complete endorsement.”

The total estimated developer cost is in excess of $66.1 million with an assessed value creation of $45.4 million. The maximum potential developer reimbursement costs will not exceed $17.5 million, although Campbell estimated it will likely be closer to $11 to $12 million.

Campbell said the city currently has about $2 million in principal debt sunk into the project. Costs over the life of the deal, including the hospital purchase and demolition, cleanup, interest, borrowing and administrative, is estimated to be $2.98 million. The projections see the city recovering $3.5 million before the TIF closes.

Ben Westra of WDS Construction and JCW Development presented site plans for the development, dubbed The Monarch, to the council. Changes were made to the firm’s original plans to provide more dwelling diversity.

Six manor house condominiums with four units per building are now being planned, along with 10 single-family homes. Two apartment buildings with about 70 units each will be nestled in on the northeast and southeast corner of the site with underground parking. Preservation of open green space with a water feature that doubles as a stormwater detention system will provide a decorative aspect to the entire property.

The development will be private — in that streets and park amenities will not be maintained by the city — but it will not be gated off to the public.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.