According to Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association record keepers, Beaver Dam Lake was ice free as of Monday, April 4.

Ice-out is determined when a boat can travel from the Highway G bridge in Beaver Dam to the “Long Bridge” on the north end of the lake.

The earliest ice-out date was Feb. 28, 1998. The latest determined ice-out date occurred on April 20 of both 1923 and 1972. Last year, the lake was determined to be ice free on March 23.

Records for ice-out dates go back to 1916.

