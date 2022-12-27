Beaver Dam looks forward to Swan Park splash pad, more housing, and new restaurants in 2023

Editor’s Note: To welcome in the new year, the Daily Citizen reached out to the mayors and city administrators in Dodge County communities. Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Horicon, Fox Lake and Mayville all responded to let residents know what to expect in 2023.

Beaver Dam City Administrator Nathan Thiel submitted the following responses to questions asked about changes in the city coming in 2023.

What are some major changes planned in your area in 2023? Welcomed changes we look forward to in 2023 is a splash pad at Swan Park. We also plan to see continued revitalization of both public and private investment in the downtown. We have two, potentially three, housing developments going vertical in 2023. The Nuemann single family home development continues to progress. There are a dozen currently approved and under construction and 60 units total in the plan. The JCW Monarch Development of the former hospital site is also scheduled to go vertical this coming year, which is a mixed-use development including apartments, condos, and single family homes.

What new businesses are being expected? Are there any businesses that you said goodbye to in 2022? We were excited to welcome Jersey Mikes, Pizza Ranch, Caribou Coffee, Dollar General and Damsels this year. We also enjoyed facelifts to Schwab Orthodontics, Rob’s Signs and More, and the Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio. The City completed construction of a new Public Works and Parks facility to replace the old building that had served the City for over 100 years.

As far as this coming year, we look forward to welcoming the commercial development of Noodles and Company, Dunkin Donuts, IHOP, and several others that are in the pipeline. We will be excited to see other façade improvements in the downtown area.

What road projects will occur in 2023? We have two major street projects. Francis Lane out by Menards and Walmart is being reconstructed. We received grant funding through DOT for that project. We are also reconstructing Curie St.; not only is it needed but it will also serve as important detouring for future reconstruction of Madison St.

What are the biggest issues you are seeing going into 2023 and what are some promising things you expect to happen as well? Biggest issues include limited funding options along with rising costs continue to be a major concern. Our net new construction was 1.2% compared to 9% inflation. Debt Service or borrowing has grown to be a significant portion of our budget. But we hope to see the State legislature really working to help local municipalities solve this problem. Discussions are already beginning so that is promising.

We also implemented a garbage and recycling utility this year to address the budget deficit, so homeowners will see a new garbage and recycling charge on their utility bill.

Another promising change is that the City will address the Library’s leaking roof this year, and we hope to see the Library Board begin planning and designing for interior renovations.

Last significant issue: It is difficult to order and replace equipment. For instance, we will be ordering an new fire ladder truck to replace our current truck that is over 20 years old, but won’t see delivery until 2024. Costs and delays in manufacturing impact local government, but we hope to see this concern stabilize in the coming year.