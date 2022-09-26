Beaver Dam man arrested for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 44-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Monday charged with his fifth offense of drunken driving.

Matthew Herbst could face up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision if convicted of the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday.

He was placed on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions he maintain absolute sobriety, may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involving the sale of alcohol. He also may not operate a motor vehicle unless he has a valid license.

According to the criminal complaint:

A deputy responded to Hazelnut Road and Highway C on Friday at 7:40 p.m. to check on a driver who was in a truck in the roadway. The woman who called said that the truck was parked in the roadway near her residence. The woman said she took notice when the truck pulled over because it had stopped partly in her yard. The truck was still parked when a friend left her home, so she got in her car and drove past the truck. She saw one person slumped over in the driver seat. Se honked her horn, but the person did not respond, so she called law enforcement.

Herbst allegedly left the driver’s side door and walked up into the woman’s lawn and told the woman that he was lost before deputies arrived.

Deputies spoke to Herbst who told them that he doesn’t drink and drive anymore. However, he later admitted to being intoxicated and said that was why he pulled over. He later said someone else had driven him and then walked away, among other stories.

He submitted to a Breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .176.

Herbst has previously been convicted of OWI in 1995, 1997, 2000, and 2003.

A review hearing in the case is scheduled on Wednesday.