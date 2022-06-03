Beaver Dam man arrested for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 60-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Friday after being arrested for his fifth drunken driving offense on Tuesday night while at his mother’s house.

Peter Stegner could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Stegner appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim.

Stegner was placed on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Another driver called police on Tuesday at about 5 p.m. reporting that he was traveling east on Highway 33, near the Dodge County Fairgrounds, and noticed the truck in front of him swerving and going into the other lane. The other driver reported that the truck pulled into a driveway off of Highway 33. A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy responded within 10 minutes to the home where the truck was parked.

The deputy looked into the truck and saw a large plastic open bottle of blackberry brandy that did not have a cap on it sitting on the passenger seat. There was no one in the vehicle, and the deputy went to the home. A woman answered the door and said that the truck belonged to her son who had stopped by about five to 10 minutes prior to the deputy's arrival.

She was informed by the deputy that he wanted to ask her son a few questions about his driving. The mother allowed the deputy inside and called her son upstairs from the basement. The deputy spoke to Stegner in the kitchen. He asked to speak outside and told the deputy that he had traveled to his mother’s house from his home in Beaver Dam. He denied crossing the center line but did submit to testing. His preliminary Breathalyzer tests resulted in a reading of .366.

Stegner had previously been convicted of OWI in 2002, 2005, 2008 and 2015.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled on June 9.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

