Beaver Dam man arrested for 6th OWI on way to doctor's office

JUNEAU – A 61-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Monday after being accused of having a dangerously high blood alcohol level when he pulled up to a doctor’s appointment in Mayville earlier this month.

Peter Stegner submitted to a Breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .343.

Stegner is charged with his sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He could face up to 5 years in prison and 5 years of an extended sentence if convicted of the charge.

Stegner appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday and was released on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of his bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety and may not operate a motor vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness saw Stegner drive away from a business on South Street in Mayville on May 5 at 1 p.m. at a fast rate of speed. Stegner left in his truck after being told that his appointment wasn’t until 2 p.m., but he did return a short time later. The witness spoke to him and asked him how much he had to drink, and he allegedly said, “Enough.”

A Mayville Police Officer responded at 1:30 p.m. Stegner allegedly told the officer that he had driven to the appointment in Mayville from Beaver Dam and was there for back problems.

Stegner had previously been convicted of OWI in 2002, 2005, 2008, 2015 and 2022.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.