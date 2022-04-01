Beaver Dam man arrested for his fifth OWI

JUNEAU — A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court early this week on charges of his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which is a felony, after he was found trying to get his vehicle unstuck from railroad tracks with four flat tires a few days prior.

Kurt Brewer also faces misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while revoked. If found guilty of the felony count, he could face up to five years in prison and five years of an extended supervision.

Brewer appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday who placed Brewer on a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that he must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. In addition, he many not operate a motor vehicle without permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police came upon a truck that was stuck in the mud with four flat tires on the railroad tracks on Green Valley Road and Carrol Street on March 26 around 11:15 p.m. Brewer was in the driver’s seat attempting to get the vehicle unstuck when officers arrived at the scene. The vehicle was revving its engine, and the officer observed smoke coming from the tires.

Brewer turned off the vehicle after officers arrived and left the vehicle. He was allegedly stumbling and told officers that he was intoxicated and did not have a license. A credit card in his wallet was used to identify him as Brewer, and he confirmed his identity and also told the officers he had four prior OWIs.

Brewer could not complete the field sobriety tests but did provide a breath sample which resulted in a reading of .154, the complaint said.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 7.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.