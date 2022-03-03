Beaver Dam man bound over for trial in shooting case

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was bound over for trial on Thursday for allegedly shooting another man in the foot two-weeks earlier outside of a Beaver Dam apartment.

Lynell Lacy faces felony charges of attempted robbery with use of force, second degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and bail jumping. In addition, he is charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping. He could face up to 42 years if found guilty of the counts against him.

Lacy appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger for his preliminary hearing with his attorney Thomas McClure.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg called Beaver Dam Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson as his only witness.

Johnson was on duty on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. when two 911 calls came in about the shooting.

“One was someone who heard a loud bang and believed it was a gunshot,” Johnson said in court.

The second call was from the victim who was on the way to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam after being shot in the foot. Johnson said he went to the hospital and spoke to the victim who had two wounds on his left foot.

“It was consistent with an entrance and exit for a gunshot wound,” Johnson said.

The victim said he was outside his fiancée’s apartment smoking when Lacy, who was later identified by the victim, came up to him and pulled a hand gun out of the front pocket of his sweatshirt. Johnson said that the gun was pointed at his head and face.

The victim said Lacy first accused him of trying to get Lacy’s girlfriend’s attention but then demanded the victim’s money.

“He had first placed his hands up, but he then pulled out his pockets to show he had nothing,” Johnson said. “Then the suspect shot him in his left foot.”

Lacy fled the scene but was located a short time later by a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy. He has remained in Dodge County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond since his arrest.

Lacy’s arraignment is scheduled April 6.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

