Beaver Dam man charged with inappropriate contact with 2 children

JUNEAU – A 32-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Monday and faces felony charges of playing an inappropriate game of doctor with two girls, 6 and 7.

Daniel Cameron faces two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child and felony counts of exposing genitals to a child. If found guilty of one of the counts of sexual assault, he could face up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

Cameron appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Cameron was released on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victims nor their residence. He also may not have unsupervised contact with any minor females.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cameron called Beaver Dam Police on Saturday reporting he wanted to turn himself in for allowing the two girls to touch him inappropriately. Cameron had two girls at his home on Friday night who were cousins. One of the girls said they were playing doctor and pretending that Cameron had “issues” and that they were going to do surgery on him. The girl said that the surgery was on Cameron’s "private parts."

The other girl said that the doctor game had happened at least four or five times while the two girls were together. The girl said the three would shower together at times as well.

Cameron told the police that he was in his room and was naked and that the two girls came in and started playing doctor. Cameron said it was inappropriate, but his intent was to desexualize the human body and nudity. Cameron told law enforcement that a similar game had happened in the past.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Aug. 4.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

