Beaver Dam man charged with possession of child porn makes initial appearance in court

JUNEAU — A 24-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Thursday after 38 images of child pornography were allegedly found in his email account.

Anthony Patroelj is charged with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography. He could face up to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on each count.

Patroelj appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Patroelj was placed on a $10,000 signature bond with conditions that he does not have unsupervised contact with any minors other than his own child and does not use the internet.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police became aware of a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about 38 uploaded files of suspected child pornography that were sent from an email address belonging to Patroelj.

Beaver Dam Police had contact in the past with Patroelj when he allegedly sent inappropriate photos to a minor and confessed to doing so. At the time, he was cited with unlawful use of a computerized device.

A warrant was served to Patroelj at home on Wednesday. A family member was home but Patroelj was not. Electronic devices were found in the home and were collected for evidence. Patroelj was at work at the time and told officers that he had recently gotten a new phone, but his old phone was at the apartment that he shared with his girlfriend. The detective got a warrant for that residence as well in order to bring the phone into evidence. A digital forensic analyst was given the phone to download and found three videos that were described as child pornography.

Also found on the phone, specifically in a folder labeled "hidden," were more than 200 pictures and videos. There were images and videos of both adults and children that were believed to be pornography in the folder.

In total, police believed to have found 50 videos of child pornography on Patroelj’s phone.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.