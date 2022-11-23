Beaver Dam man charged with possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court earlier this week facing multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

CJ Michael Brown faces 10 counts of the felony charge and could face up to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision if convicted of a single charge.

Brown appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday and was placed on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with minors. He shall not use the internet except for work purposes.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on May 11. The tip alleged that images of child pornography were saved to the file hosting service Dropbox and reported by Dropbox. The IP address used to access the Dropbox was tracked to Brown’s residence in Beaver Dam.

The Dropbox had over 100 images and videos of the same 14-year-old girl that were originally sent via Snapchat. The girl had reported that she was extorted and told to send the images and videos to an IP address in another country.

A warrant was filed for Brown’s home and executed on Aug. 30. Brown’s phone and other electronics were taken from the home. They were able to find on a phone that Dropbox was created around Jan. 10 and deleted on May 28. Beaver Dam Police were able to see with the web history that sites that contain child pornography had been accessed.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.