Beaver Dam man charged with sexually assaulting a child

JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Friday for accusations of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Salomon Gabriel Montano Barrera faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of child under the age of 13 and repeated sexual assault of a child. If convicted, both offenses could result in a maximum of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

Montano Barrera appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed him on a $10,000 cash bond with a condition that he not have direct or indirect contact or communication with the alleged victim, victim’s residence or the victim’s family.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported on Thursday to Beaver Dam Police that she noticed marks on her daughter’s neck. The girl told her mother that Montano Barrera had been assaulting her for two years. Montano Barrera allegedly told the woman that he had only touched the girl.

Beaver Dam Police were also informed that there was a Child Protective Services referral from the girl’s school after the girl told one of her friends on Monday that she had been raped, the complaint said. The information was then reported to a counselor who spoke to the girl about the incident.

The girl told police that the night before Montano Barrera was intoxicated and inappropriately touched her and left the marks on her neck, according to the complaint. The girl told police he had assaulted her when she was between 9 and 10, the complaint said.

Montano Barrera admitted to inappropriately touching the girl but denied having sex with the girl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

