Beaver Dam man charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl

JUNEAU – A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Friday charged with multiple felonies related to sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was related to his ex-girlfriend.

Armando Diaz Ortiz faces four counts of second degree sexual assault of a child, one felony count of child enticement, two counts of exposing his genitals to a child, and one count of soliciting a child for prostitution. If found guilty of any of the second degree sexual assault charges, which carry the harshest felony, he could face up to 25 years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision.

Diaz Ortiz appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries and was placed on a $75,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond he may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with any children except his immediate family. He may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the alleged victim, their family or residence or their place of education or employment. He may not leave the state of Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint:

The now 16-year-old girl reported the abuse started in the summer of 2020 when they were on a family trip to the Wisconsin Dells. The abuse worsened over the years with Diaz Ortiz allegedly offering the girl money for inappropriate photos and to perform sexual acts. The girl said she did not respond to the requests but did keep messages where he made the requests. The girl said Diaz Ortiz would continue to ask for photos for weeks and continued to touch her inappropriately.