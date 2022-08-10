Beaver Dam man faces charge for fleeing incident which ended in a farm field

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old Beaver Dam man faces a felony charge for a fleeing incident on Tuesday night when his vehicle traveled up to 103 mph and ended up in a farm field outside of town.

Gideon Kloske is charged with a felony count of fleeing or eluding an officer while causing property damage. He could face up to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Kloske appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam police attempted to stop a car traveling north on Spring Street near Industrial Drive around 8:45p.m. on Tuesday. The car was traveling 38 mph in a 25 mph zone. The car sped away and was traveling to Highway 151 when the officer activated his lights. At one point the officer noticed his vehicle was traveling at 103 mph while following the fleeing vehicle during the 2.22-mile pursuit. The pursuit ended with the car crashing into a soybean field.

Kloske allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle and said he should have stopped for the officer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on September 15.