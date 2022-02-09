Beaver Dam man faces felony charges after fleeing from Columbus business with a gun

COLUMBUS – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man faces charges after fleeing from a Columbus business on Tuesday night after an employee of the business reported the man was acting strangely while in the parking lot while in possession of a long gun.

Andy J. Gerow faces felony charges of eluding an officer and his second offense of possession of marijuana along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct while armed. He was booked into the Columbia County Jail.

According to a press release from Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, Columbus officers were dispatched to the business at 10:08 p.m. on Tuesday, however when Columbus Police Officers and Columbia County Sheriff Deputies arrived, the man fled in his vehicle.

A pursuit initiated that traveled west out of Columbus on Highway 60 with speeds reaching 100 mph. During the pursuit, a long gun was observed to be thrown out the window. Tire deflation devices were utilized and three of the tires on Gerow’s vehicle went flat. His vehicle was stopped on Highway 60 and 51 in the town of Leeds. Gerow, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken without incident. The pursuit lasted 12 miles.

The long gun was located and found to be an AR-15 style rifle with rounds in the chamber and two loaded magazines.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fall River Police Department and Brown’s Towing assisted Columbus Police.