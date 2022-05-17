Beaver Dam man found guilty of 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 52-year-old Beaver Dam man will spend 30 months in prison after being convicted of his fifth offense of OWI on Tuesday.

Kevin Laufenberg entered a no contest plea in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia, who found Laufenberg guilty. In addition to the 30 months in prison, Laufenberg will spend 60 months on extended supervision. His driver’s license is revoked for 24 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months. He must also undergo an AODA assessment.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Beaver Dam police officer pulled over the van Laufenberg was driving at 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 29 after it was traveling south on North Spring Street in the middle of the road. The van was pulled over after it turned on East Third Street and still wasn’t staying in its lane.

Laufenberg told the officer that he did not know where he was and that is why he was driving down the middle of the road. He said he was dropping off a friend riding in the van to The Rogers in downtown Beaver Dam.

He admitted that he had been drinking Kessler and Coke at a bar. There was also a bottle of alcohol in his car. He refused to submit to a preliminary Breathalyzer test.

Laufenberg had previously been convicted in 1993, 1994, 1996 and 2002.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.