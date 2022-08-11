Beaver Dam man found guilty of lewd and lascivious behavior

JUNEAU – A 44-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on Thursday for an incident at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam where he made profane comments to the staff.

Bradley Toft entered a guilty plea to both misdemeanor counts and a felony counts of battery to a nurse. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries placed Toft on a deferred prosecutor’s agreement for the felony count and found him guilty for the misdemeanor counts.

De Vries withheld sentencing and placed Toft on probation for 24 months. As conditions of his probation, he must undergo an AODA assessment and follow through with treatment suggested for a mental health assessment and maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police were called to the hospital three times starting at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 for a report of an unruly subject who was under the influence of drugs or other unknown substances and was presenting a danger to himself and the staff.

Toft was in the emergency room and was calmly speaking to police while allegedly getting agitated at times. He would say statements that did not make sense and attempt to walk to the door. Hospital staff said he had tried to remove his IV and medical equipment. He did listen to officers and returned to the bed and did not threaten the staff while officers were in the hospital.

A medical technician told police that Toft was brought in by his mother who was concerned because he had consumed THC edibles and was acting unusual. The medical technician said that Toft was also acting inappropriately toward staff and making sexual comments toward them. He had also grabbed a safety razor from the medical technician and placed it close to her neck. She was able to get the razor back from him.

A registered nurse reported similar incidents.

According to the criminal complaint, the officers left but were called back a few minutes later. Toft was running through the hospital around the emergency room area. When officers returned, Toft was surrounded by medical staff and a security guard while in a bed.

Police had to return around 5:30 a.m. after a 911 call following Toft allegedly striking a security guard.

According to the complaint, Toft made a comment that he was unaware of the laws in Wisconsin, since he actually lived in Illinois. He was told that striking someone was wrong no matter what state you lived in.