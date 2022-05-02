Beaver Dam man found guilty of misdemeanor counts in false imprisonment case

JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of amended misdemeanor counts on Monday after originally being charged a felony for allegedly threatening and falsely imprisoning his former girlfriend last December.

Christopher French entered into a plea agreement with prosecution. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries agreed to the plea agreement, which amended the charge to three misdemeanor counts: Two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person. French entered no contest pleas to all three counts.

Martin found French guilty of the two counts of disorderly conduct, but approved the deferred prosecuting agreement for count three. The addendum for the deferred prosecuting agreement is sealed.

French was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which he has already served since his arrest. If his deferred prosecuting agreement is revoked, he will be given 16 days credit for the term he has already spent in jail.

French was originally charged with felony counts of threats to injure with use of a dangerous weapon and false imprisonment, along with misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman’s grandfather contacted police Dec. 3 for a welfare check on his granddaughter. The man said the woman was trying to leave a relationship with French. When police arrived, the woman was in the home that she shared with French. Family members who were helping her move out also were there.

The woman said she had moved in with French in October. The two became engaged in mid-November. According to the criminal complaint, the woman said French had gotten upset at her when she was apprehensive about moving in with him and agreed to do so because she felt guilty about upsetting him. While living together, French became upset about messages on her phone and physically assaulted her while questioning her about the messages, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, French put a knife to her throat at one point in late November before getting up and retrieving a revolver. The woman said French straddled her and pointed the gun at her left temple and said if she left him he would kill her, the complaint said. The woman said in the complaint that he also said, “If I don’t get a chance to kill you, I will hunt you for the rest of my life.”

The woman said she was too scared to get help because she thought French would kill her, according to the complaint, and the woman said she was not allowed to say “no” when French wanted sex.

Around Dec. 2, the woman said French hit her about 20 times. On Dec. 3, the woman’s grandfather told her to call the police because if she waited another day it might be too late.

According to the complaint, French displayed odd behavior, including believing he was speaking directly to God and getting energy from God. He told the woman she could not see her grandmother because the grandmother’s husband was black, the complaint said. The woman said he insisted on having her social media password, because he allegedly considered her property.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

