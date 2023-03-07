JUNEAU – A Beaver Dam man can now perform the same life-saving measures that were performed on him back in October after he went into cardiac arrest while driving in the town of Clyman.

Jon Helbing was certified at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office annual CPR recertification training early last week.

According to information on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, in July of 2022, Helbing suffered a cardiac emergency while driving on Highway 60.

He was unresponsive and not breathing when several citizens who observed this, along with law enforcement, first responders, and EMS agencies came to his aid and were able to keep Helbing alive until he could be taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

“This was accomplished by immediately performing chest compressions as part of CPR, and the application of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), which delivered four shocks during these attempts to save his life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “Jon’s heart began to beat on its own, and he was semi-conscious prior to leaving the scene.”

Helbing recently spoke at the Dodge County Law Enforcement awards banquet, where he thanked those who saved his life. He said he is thankful to have more time with his son and his wife.

“I really think about it every day,” Helbing said.

He had met those who came to his aid originally during a ceremony in October at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. It was during that time when Helbing was offered the chance to learn CPR himself.

He was invited to attend the sheriff’s office annual CPR recertification training in late February, where he was certified by the American Heart Association. All staff members in the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are certified.

“This training teaches all of our employees the importance of chest compressions to keep blood flowing through a person’s body as soon as possible, along with the application of an AED when possible, as well as demonstrating and being evaluated on performing those skills,” according to the post.