Beaver Dam man makes initial appearance following burglary to Beaver Dam home

JUNEAU — A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on several charges, including felony burglary, after allegedly stealing money and clothes from a woman's home.

Raul Contreras is also charged with misdemeanor counts of theft, possession of cocaine and driving a motor vehicle after revocation. Contreras could face up to 7½ years in prison followed by 5 years of extended supervision if found guilty of the felony offense alone

Contreras appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who set a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that Contreras not use, possess or control any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He shall not operate a motor vehicle unless he has a valid license, and Contreras may not be released until he has a valid address listed on his bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residential alarm in the town of Beaver Dam on Monday at 8 a.m. The alarm company reported that a man arrived in a silver Audi car, gained entry to the residence and tripped the alarms before running out of the home with something in his hands.

While the deputy was investigating the scene, Beaver Dam Police located the suspect. Contreras allegedly told the police that he thought his ex-wife lived there and had arrived with flowers but left when he found out it was not her home. The Beaver Dam Police did not find flowers, but found women’s clothes and money in Contreras’ car. A woman who lived in the home confirmed the clothes were missing from her dresser. It was determined that a hidden key on the property was used to access the home.

Cocaine was found in one of Contreras’ pockets, according to the complaint. Law enforcement checked his driving record, which showed his driver’s license was revoked.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 21.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

