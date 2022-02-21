Beaver Dam man placed on $150,000 cash bail for weekend shooting

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $150,000 cash bail on Monday after allegedly shooting another man in the foot over the weekend in a Beaver Dam apartment.

Lynell Lacy faces felony charges of attempted robbery with use of force, second degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and bail jumping. In addition, he is charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping. He could face up to 42 years if found guilty of the counts against him.

Lacy appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Seim placed conditions on Lacy’s bond that he shall not have direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim. He shall not go on the premises of Lakecrest Apartment Complex. He shall not possess any firearm. He shall not have violent or abusive contact with anyone, and he shall not leave the state while the case is pending.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive around 8 p.m. after an anonymous caller reported possible shots being fired in a hallway. About two minutes later, the victim contacted police saying he had been shot in the foot with a handgun and was on his way to Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam. He said he knew the suspect, but only by the name “Snoop.”

The victim told police that the two had an argument about Lacy’s girlfriend, however he did not believe there was a reason that he was shot. He was able to give police enough details where they were able to identify Lacy as the person who had shot him. According to the complaint, the victim said he had gotten soda from a friend and previously asked Lacy’s girlfriend if she wanted some. The girlfriend said she did not drink it, but took a few bottles for Lacy.

The victim said he went outside of his fiancée’s apartment on Lakecrest Drive on Friday and Lacy approached him with the gun. According to the complaint, the victim said that Lacy put the pistol at his head and said “why you trying to holla at my girl?” The victim said that Lacy also said he was going to kill him and that he was afraid Lacy was going to shoot him in his head. The victim tried explaining that he was just trying to get rid of the extra soda.

The victim said that Lacy then asked him to empty his pockets and give him any money that he had, but the victim did not have any money. According to the complaint, Lacy then shot the victim in the foot before running away.

The victim said he was experience pain, but he did not need surgery as there were no fragments of the bullet left in his foot.

Lacy was located a short time later but a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The deputy had conducted a traffic stop on a taxi that was on Kellom Road. The gun was not found in Lacy’s possession.

Lacy’s vehicle as found on Kellom Road, and a warrant was granted to search the car. A handgun was found inside.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

