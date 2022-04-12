Beaver Dam man placed on $20K bond for allegedly threatening girlfriend’s life

JUNEAU – A 52-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $20,000 cash bond on Monday after appearing in court for charges related to alleged attacks on his girlfriend that left her feeling he was going to kill her.

Mark Bonds faces a felony count of strangulation and suffocation, two felony count of intimidating a victim and two felony counts of intimidating a witness. In addition, he faces two misdemeanor counts of battery and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. The felony intimidation charges have the harshest possible penalty of five years in prison and five years of an extended supervision.

Bonds appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Seim placed conditions on the cash bond that Bonds not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or residence. He maintains absolute sobriety. He does not operate a motor vehicle without a license. He does not have violent or abusive contact with anyone, and he does not possess any firearm or ammunition.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a town of Beaver Dam residence on Sunday after a woman reported that her boyfriend, Bonds, had scratched her on Saturday night and treated to kill her on Sunday. The woman said that her boyfriend had been drinking the entire weekend and was out of control. The woman said he also threatened a neighbor and mentioned burning down their house.

Bonds refused to speak to law enforcement about what had occurred at the house and refused to get up. He allegedly told officers that either he would die or they would. He eventually did stand up and was handcuffed before being taken to Dodge County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on April 21.

