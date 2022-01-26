 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver Dam man pleads not guilty in threats case

Dodge County Courts outside July 2018 wiscnews web only
DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

JUNEAU – The case against a 31-year-old Beaver Dam man accused of the false imprisonment of his former girlfriend took a step closer to trial on Wednesday.

Christopher French, currently residing in the Dodge County Jail, faces a felony charge of threats to injure or accuse of a crime with use of a dangerous weapon along with misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct. He could face up to 13 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

French pleaded not guilty to the charges in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman’s grandfather contacted police Dec. 3 for a check welfare on his granddaughter. The man said the woman was trying to leave a relationship with French. When police arrived, the woman was in the home that she shared with French. Family members who were helping her move out also were there.

The woman said she had moved in with French in October. The two became engaged in mid-November. According to the criminal complaint, the woman said French had gotten upset at her when she was apprehensive about moving in with him and agreed to do so because she felt guilty about getting him upset. While living together, French became upset about messages on her phone and physically assaulted her while questioning her about the messages.

According to the complaint, French put a knife to her throat at one point in late November before getting up and retrieving a revolver. The woman said French straddled her and pointed the gun at her left temple and said if she left him he would kill her. The woman said, he also said “If I don’t get a chance to kill you, I will hunt you for the rest of my life.”

The woman said she was too scared to get help because she thought French would kill her. The woman said she was not allowed to say “no” when French wanted sex, according to the complaint.

Around Dec. 2, the woman said French hit her about 20 times.

On Dec. 3, the woman’s grandfather told her to call the police, because if she waited another day it might be too late. According to the complaint, French displayed odd behavior including believing he was speaking directly to God and getting energy from God. He told the woman she could not see her grandmother because the grandmother’s husband was black. The woman said he insisted on having her social media password, because he allegedly considered her property.

A telephone scheduling hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Christopher French

FRENCH

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed

