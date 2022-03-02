Beaver Dam man pleads not guilty to hit and run charge

JUNEAU — A 23-year-old Beaver Dam man pleaded not guilty Wednesday for a felony count of hit and run – injury after allegedly fleeing from an accident scene in the fall which left a motorcyclist injured.

James Juino could face up to nine months in prison if convicted. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia.

According to the criminal complaint, the accident occurred around 3 p.m., Sept. 6 at the intersection of North Spring Street and Industrial Drive. Beaver Dam Police responded after dispatch received numerous calls about a motorcycle that had been struck by a truck that had left the scene.

The victim was bleeding from his right hand, forearm and right knee. According to the complaint, the victim said he was driving north on North Spring Street. When he approached the intersection with Industrial Drive, he conducted a lane change from the inside lane to the outside lane. As he was entering the intersection, the SUV pulled into the intersection and the two vehicles collided.

According to the complaint, the driver of the SUV pulled over and looked at the damage. The victim said he yelled at witnesses to take photos of the vehicle and license plate. The vehicle then left the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Juino called while officers were still on the scene and he left due to his dog being in the vehicle without air conditioning. Juino told an officer that he was waiting to go east on East Industrial Drive. While he was waiting to turn, a person in a vehicle on the south side of the intersection waved him to go through. When he was turning, the motorcycle cut out of the line of traffic that was heading north on Industrial Drive and into the turning lane, where the motorcycle then tried to swerve back into the driving lane.

Juino told the officer that the motorcycle collided with his rear passenger side tire and quarter panel. According to the criminal complaint, Juino said he exited his vehicle to inspect the damage and was standing near the passenger side of his vehicle. Juino said his dog was barking at him, so he continued on his way. Juino said his car did not have air conditioning and he was concerned about the temperature, which was 75 degrees at the time, according to the complaint.

Juino’s driver’s license was suspended, so he also received traffic citations.

A telephone scheduling conference was scheduled on April 4.

