Beaver Dam man sentenced for 6th OWI

JUNEAU — A 61-year-old Beaver Dam man will serve 18 months in prison for his sixth OWI.

Peter Stegner was sentenced on Thursday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. Besides the prison sentence, Stegner will spend 42 months on extended supervision with the conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness saw Stegner drive away from a business on South Street in Mayville on May 5 at 1 p.m. at a fast rate of speed. Stegner left in his truck after being told that his appointment wasn’t until 2 p.m., but returned a short time later. The witness spoke to him and asked him how much he had to drink, and he allegedly said, “Enough.”

A Mayville police officer responded at 1:30 p.m. Stegner allegedly told the officer that he had driven to the appointment in Mayville from Beaver Dam and was there for back problems.

Stegner had previously been convicted of OWI in 2002, 2005, 2008, 2015 and 2022.