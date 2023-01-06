 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Beaver Dam man sentenced for 6th OWI

  • 0

JUNEAU — A 61-year-old Beaver Dam man will serve 18 months in prison for his sixth OWI.

Dodge County Fire, Police and EMS members remember 9/11 with an annual silent parade in Juneau.

Peter Stegner was sentenced on Thursday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. Besides the prison sentence, Stegner will spend 42 months on extended supervision with the conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.

Peter Stegner

Stegner

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness saw Stegner drive away from a business on South Street in Mayville on May 5 at 1 p.m. at a fast rate of speed. Stegner left in his truck after being told that his appointment wasn’t until 2 p.m., but returned a short time later. The witness spoke to him and asked him how much he had to drink, and he allegedly said, “Enough.”

People are also reading…

A Mayville police officer responded at 1:30 p.m. Stegner allegedly told the officer that he had driven to the appointment in Mayville from Beaver Dam and was there for back problems.

Stegner had previously been convicted of OWI in 2002, 2005, 2008, 2015 and 2022.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New positions and library in the cards for 2023 for Mayville

New positions and library in the cards for 2023 for Mayville

Editor’s Note: To welcome in the new year, the Daily Citizen reached out to the mayors and city administrators in Dodge County communities. Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Horicon, Fox Lake and Mayville all responded to let residents know what to expect in 2023.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News