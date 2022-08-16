Beaver Dam man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

JUNEAU – A 41-year-old Beaver Dam man, who has worked as a carnival worker in the past, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of possession of child pornography.

Matthew Haase, who was found guilty in May, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow. Snow also sentenced Haase to 15 years of an extended sentence.

“The stories that I have read in this case from the actual victims who were abused to make the child sex tapes and images are truly the most tragic collection of people’s stories that I have ever read in my 20 years doing this work,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said after sentencing.

“These victims all express how every time they learn that another person has viewed, possessed and traded the documentation of their abuse, they are sent into extreme anxiety, panic and even suicidal ideations. The public needs to confront and accept the fact that searching for, possessing and trading these kinds of images has a lasting and seriously-damaging impact on the very real people who were the victims of these heinous acts," Klomberg said.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office detective investigated a report of child pornography on Oct. 7. 2021, that had been sent to the National Missing and Exploited Children Organization CyberTip line. A Snapchat user had allegedly downloaded two files of child pornography believed to be from a residence outside of Beaver Dam.

Haase lived at the residence with family members. According to the criminal complaint, Haase was the one who used the Snapchat username. Haase had been investigated for sexual assault of a child several times in the past. The most recent investigation was in 2014 by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective from the Dodge County Sheriff’s office spoke to Haase on Thursday. Haase told the detective that he had lived at the location since 2015 and had not had a job since January. He said he works for the carnival each summer as a ride operator. He allegedly admitted to being accused of child molestation in the past, but said the accusations were never proven. He denied inappropriately touching children.

Haase denied having electronics at first, according to the criminal complaint. However, other people who lived in the home gave the detective Haase’s phone, laptop and tablet. Haase allegedly admitted the devices belonged to him and to using the username. He also admitted to using different programs to download videos. He denied manufacturing child porn.