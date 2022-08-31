Beaver Dam man sentenced to 18 months in prison for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for his fifth offense of OWI for an incident last spring. He was found trying to get his vehicle with four flat tires unstuck from railroad tracks.

Kurt Brewer entered a no contest plea to the felony count. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted the plea and found Brewer guilty. In addition to the prison sentence, Brewer will serve 36 months of extended supervision.

As conditions of his supervision, he must maintain absolute sobriety and may not go into any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.

A misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while revoked was dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police came upon a truck that was stuck in the mud with four flat tires on the railroad tracks on Green Valley Road and Carrol Street on March 26 around 11:15 p.m. Brewer was in the driver’s seat attempting to get the vehicle unstuck when officers arrived at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was revving its engine, and the officer observed smoke coming from the tires. Brewer turned off the vehicle after officers arrived and left the vehicle. He was allegedly stumbling and told officers that he was intoxicated and did not have a license.

A credit card in his wallet was used to identify him as Brewer, and he confirmed his identity and also told the officers he had four prior OWIs.

Brewer could not complete the field sobriety tests but did provide a breath sample which resulted in a reading of .154, the complaint said.