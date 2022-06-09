Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison after using his shed to cook methamphetamine

JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday after Beaver Dam police and the Dodge County Drug Task Force found a shed on his property that was used for cooking methamphetamine.

Lloyd Law appeared before Dodge County Circuit Judge Brian Pfitzinger who also ordered Law to spend three years under extended supervision after finding him guilty of possession of materials for manufacturing methamphetamine.

“The manufacture of methamphetamine is extremely dangerous to people who are near the location of the manufacturer,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said during sentencing, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. “Highly lethal gas can be released as well as a high danger of explosion and fire. This is all in addition to the danger and destruction that the drug itself visits on our community. A prison sentence is warranted.”

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement from Beaver Dam Police and the Dodge County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for the home where Law lived on Wall Street in Beaver Dam on Oct. 12. The property, which had been previously searched for methamphetamine, had a shed in the backyard with a methamphetamine cooking lab.

Law also was already on probation for possession of methamphetamine. There was also evidence of Law purchasing several packages of over-the-counter cold medicine that is used to make methamphetamine. Other items used to create the substance were found in the shed.

Law was at home and told law enforcement that he had shot up methamphetamine that day, but at first denied knowing anything about the cooking materials in the shed.

He then admitted the cooking materials were his and that his batch of methamphetamine wasn’t good so he disposed of it and went to Appleton to purchase it instead. He also said it was much easier to purchase than to make it himself.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.