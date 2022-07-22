Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for production of child pornography

MILWAUKEE – A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced in a federal case to 15 years in prison for production of child pornography.

Kyle Halgrimson appeared on Thursday before Chief United States District Judge Pamela Pepper.

According to a press release from Richard Frohling, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Pepper said during the sentencing hearing that it was an extremely aggravating and serious offense.

Following his release from prison, Halgrimson will spend three years on supervised release. He also will be required to register as a sexual offender.

When entering his guilty plea in this matter, Halgrimson acknowledged that he had recorded his girlfriend at the time, Angelique Boll, having intercourse with a child on several different occasions. Boll is also charged in this case with production of child pornography. Boll has entered a plea of not guilty, and her case is scheduled for trial starting on Oct. 31.

This case was investigated by the Beaver Dam Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney’s Megan Paulson and Abbey Marzick.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.