Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for shooting man in foot

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to four years in prison for shooting another man in the foot while outside of an apartment on Lakecrest Drive.

Lynell Lacy entered into a plea agreement with prosecution where he entered guilty pleas to felony counts of second-degree reckless endangering safety and aggravated battery. Additional counts against him were dismissed but read into the record.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow sentenced Lacy to four years of initial incarceration with four years of extended supervision following the prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive around 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 after an anonymous caller reported possible shots being fired in a hallway. About two minutes later, the victim contacted police saying he had been shot in the foot with a handgun and was on his way to Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam. He said he knew the suspect, but only by the name “Snoop.”

The victim told police that the two had an argument about Lacy’s girlfriend, however, he did not believe there was a reason that he was shot. He was able to give police enough details where they were able to identify Lacy as the person who had shot him.

According to the complaint, the victim said he had gotten soda from a friend and previously asked Lacy’s girlfriend if she wanted some. The girlfriend said she did not drink it, but took a few bottles for Lacy.

The victim said he went outside of his fiancee’s apartment on Lakecrest Drive on Feb. 18 and Lacy approached him with the gun. According to the complaint, the victim said that Lacy put the pistol at his head and said, “Why you trying to holla at my girl?” The victim said that Lacy also said he was going to kill him and that he was afraid Lacy was going to shoot him in his head, the complaint said.

The victim said that Lacy then asked him to empty his pockets and give him any money that he had, but the victim did not have any money. According to the complaint, Lacy then shot the victim in the foot before running away.

Lacy was located a short time later by a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy but the gun was not found in his possession. His vehicle was found on Kellom Road, and a warrant was granted to search the car where a handgun was found inside.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.