Beaver Dam man sentenced to three years in prison for threatening girlfriend

JUNEAU – A 53-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend three years in prison on Wednesday for charges related to alleged attacks on his girlfriend in April.

Mark Bonds appeared in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia on Wednesday. Bonds entered a no contest plea to felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and intimidating a witness. He was found guilty and seven additional counts against him were dismissed but read into the record.

Besides the prison time, Sciascia placed Bonds on extended supervision for a year.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a town of Beaver Dam residence on April 10 after a woman reported that her boyfriend, Bonds, had scratched her on the night of April 9 and threatened to kill her on April 10. The woman said that her boyfriend had been drinking the entire weekend and was out of control. The woman said he also threatened a neighbor and mentioned burning down their house.

Bonds refused to speak to law enforcement about what had occurred at the house and refused to get up. He allegedly told officers that either he would die or they would. He eventually did stand up and was handcuffed before being taken to Dodge County Jail.

