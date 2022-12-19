Beaver Dam mayor, judge positions among seats up for election this spring

JUNEAU – Prospective candidates in Dodge County have until Jan. 3 to file for candidacy in some key positions in Dodge County government.

The position of mayor of Beaver Dam is on the ballot this spring. In addition, the alderpersons seats in the odd districts are up for election in Beaver Dam as well.

The cities of Fox Lake, Hartford, Horicon, Juneau, Mayville and Waupun all have alderperson seats open.

Among the judicial seats are Dodge County Circuit Court Branch 2 and four municipal court judge seats including that of Beaver Dam Municipal Court Judge Ken Peters, who has decided against running again in the spring.

For the town of Beaver Dam, the position held by the chairperson and for supervisors 2 and 4 are up for election in the spring. The chairperson, two supervisors and town clerk/treasurer positions are on the ballot for the town of Burnett and town of Calamus.

The town of Chester, town of Elba, and the town of Emmet will have the chairperson, two supervisors, town clerk and a treasurer position on the ballot. The town of Clyman has the chairperson and two supervisors on the ballot. The town of Fox Lake will have the chairperson position, two supervisors, clerk/treasurer and municipal judge on the ballot.

Other townships and villages in Dodge County have similar positions up for election this spring.

School distrcit seats are also on the ballot for: Beaver Dam, Columbus, Dodgeland, Fall River, Horicon, Mayville and Randolph.

The spring election is on April 4 with a primary if needed on Feb. 23. For more information, visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.

