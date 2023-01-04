Beaver Dam mayor to run unopposed in spring election, but municipal court judge will have primary

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen was the only person to file papers to run for the position and will be the sole name on the spring ballot.

Glewen has been the mayor of Beaver Dam for six years and will be serving her third term if elected in April. The mayor’s position is changing in April 2023 per council ordinance. The position becomes part-time with the hiring of city administrator Nathan Thiel. Thiel became Beaver Dam’s first city administrator in August.

“This is an ordinance I brought forward hoping council would agree with long-term plans to hire a City Administrator for the city of Beaver Dam,” Glewen said.

Glewen said her first priority will be to continue community redevelopment/clean-up — south-side gateway to the community, downtown and north side areas at the former Green Giant property and surrounding properties. Filling empty buildings and encouraging rehabbing of properties in need.

She also plans on focusing on housing opportunities and affordable housing, economic development with an emphasis on filling empty buildings or redeveloping empty buildings as well as energy savings for the city of government. Glewen said she also plans to continue working to redevelop the downtown and working with all other Dodge County communities for tourism and economic development.

“I support the extension of the Gold Star Trail to connect to Beaver Dam and publicized bike route throughout town,” Glewen said. “Road work with an emphasis on reconstruction of Madison Street. Parks planning improvements are in place, now how do we fund the improvements? These are conversations we need to continue to have with state leaders. We also need to continue our conversations with state leaders to change the antiquated levy limit system that focuses only on net new construction for funding growth and (only) property tax collection to fund city government.”

Some other areas of focus that Glewen has include public transportation improvements, continual addition of trees to the community, and workforce recruitment.

The incumbents for Beaver Dam alderperson positions will run unopposed on the ballot as well. Incumbents David Hansen, Frank Ferree, Mick Fischer, Jack C. Yuds, Monica Keel, and Kevin Burnett all filed papers.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education incumbents Joanne Tyjeski, Lisa Panzer, and Maria Mason have all filed candidacy papers.

One race that will be contested is that for the municipal court covering Beaver Dam. A primary election will be needed for the municipal court position that covers Beaver Dam, Mayville, Waupun, towns of Ashippun, Beaver Dam, Rubicon and village of Neosho.

Incumbent Ken Peters decided against running for the position. Retired City Attorney Maryann Schacht, Todd Snow, Waupun, and James Brace, Beaver Dam, have all filed papers for the position. The primary will be held on Feb. 21. The top two candidates go on to the April ballot.

Incumbent Patrick Bulman was the only one to file papers for the municipal court position for the city of Horicon and village of Hustisford.

Some other local races include the race for alderperson in Fox Lake. John Mund turned in papers for Ward 1 and Marcy Benz turned in papers for Ward 2. In Ward 3, Bob Dolan and Peter Hartzheim filed papers.

Waupun will also see an alderperson race. Aldermanic District 1 has two candidates: Jason Westphal and Karissa Smits. Will Langford turned in his papers for Aldermanic District 3 and Dan Siebers turned in his papers for Aldermanic District 5.

