Beaver Dam Middle School holds first fine arts night

Hallways and rooms on the first floor of Beaver Dam Middle School were filled with music and art Thursday night as the school celebrated its first fine arts night.

There was chorus performances, make and take art for all family members, small ensembles band and orchestra performances, a student art display, jazz band performance and Community Art Project.

Kris Schumacher, a visual art and design teacher at the school said that there were 200 canvases for people that were open for everyone to make Jim Dine inspired hearts that will be hung up inside Beaver Dam Middle School. Dine was an American artist who worked in many mediums and styles, who used hearts as a motif throughout his career.

Teachers at BDMS that planned the night were, choir teacher Maria Richards, orchestra teacher Dawn Gaylord, band teacher Deb Battenburg, visual art and design teacher Heidi Riter and Schumacher.

“The first ever Fine Arts Night at BDMS was a huge success, with approximately 200 people attending, made up of students and family members of all ages,” Battenburg said. “It was heartwarming to see the smiles and joy on students' faces as they shared their creative passions with their families. Students and families went from listening to music, to admiring art in the halls, to creating their own artwork with their family members. We are excited to make a display for our community art project, for which over 100 people contributed a painted square. The evening was a truly joyous occasion, and we hope to make this an annual event.”

The event was supporting music and arts in the schools month. March is known as "Arts in the Schools Month," originally proclaimed by the U.S. Department of Education that showcases the accomplishments of students in the arts.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

