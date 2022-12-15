Beaver Dam Middle School students share talents with family and friends

Beaver Dam Middle School students had a night to show off their talents during the Winter Fine Arts Night on Wednesday.

From musical performances to showcasing the art that was created through the fall semester, families spent Wednesday evening at the school. Those in attendance were also able to do take home art projects.

Students performing included chorus students, drama students, and seventh and eighth grade band and orchestra students.

Beaver Dam Middle School art teacher Heidi Riter said that there was an assortment of art on display from the sixth grade art and design classes, seventh grade intermediate art, eight grade art talents, seventh grade digital art and eight grade multiple media art.

The student artists this year have shown perseverance, Riter said.

“They have worked really hard and really have taken the time and explored the medias that they are using,” Riter said. “You can see it in their art. It is wonderful. The kids have been wonderful this year.”

Instrumental music teacher Dawn Gaylord agreed that the students’ hard work was apparent on Wednesday.

“We have noticed the kids stepping up and taking charge of their own performances,” Gaylord said. “One of our jobs as an educator is to have the students take what they have learned and do it on their own.”

The students who take the classes during the next semester will have their work featured during the fine arts night in the spring.

Beaver Dam Middle School hosts fine arts night BDMS fine arts1.jpg BDMS fine arts2.jpg BDMS fine arts3.jpg BDMS fine arts4.jpg BDMS fine arts5.jpg BDMS fine arts6.jpg BDMS fine arts7.jpg BDMS fine arts8.jpg BDMS fine arts9.jpg BDMS fine arts10.jpg BDMS fine arts11.jpg