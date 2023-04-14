A 58-year-old man from Beaver Dam died on Friday evening, April 14, on State Highway 33 near Noble Road, in the town of Hubbard.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:11 pm, Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation shows that a 74-year-old male from Horicon, pulled out from a driveway and onto State Highway 33 in a Volvo pay loader into the path of a westbound BMW motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the pay loader and then traveled into the south ditch of State Highway 33 where the driver of the motorcycle was ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old male from Beaver Dam, was wearing a helmet.

Lifesaving efforts were conducted on the motorcyclist but were unsuccessful. The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo pay loader was uninjured.

Assisting at the crash were Horicon Police Department, Horicon Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Burnett Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, DCERT, and Flight for Life.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.

Names are being withheld pending family notifications.