Beaver Dam Municipal Court judge to retire: Peters recalls memorable career

Ken Peters has seen things that others will fortunately never see as a veteran of 56 years in military service, law enforcement and a host of other activities. At age 75 he is ready for the next, admittedly tamer, adventure in life. He is retiring as Beaver Dam's Municipal Court Judge on April 30.

“I’ve reached my limit,” Peters said on Thursday in the courthouse conference room. “It’s a lot of brain work and I’m getting older. That’s it,” he said jokingly. “I’m throwing in the towel.”

His career path led him from college, which he started in 1966, to the Air Force. He then joined the Milwaukee Police Academy and served nine years on the Milwaukee Police Department. He and his wife then left Milwaukee and selected Beaver Dam as the place they wanted to raise their son and daughter. In Dodge County he joined the Sheriff’s Department (first as patrolman and then detective).

“The fastest traffic citation I gave was for driving 131,” Peters said. “The fastest motorcycle driver was going 108. The highest alcohol level was .46, which should have killed the woman involved.”

Particularly memorable experiences were all the schools he attended when he became a detective, including photography, Department of Justice training, FBI schooling and more.

“I went to every type of schooling that was available,” he said. “My main specialty was death investigations. Bodies found, body parts were found. I would get called out. There was one in Beaver Dam where five people were stabbed and two were shot. I spent 33 hours in that house, processing 140-some stab wounds. There were other murders in Dodge County. I was an evidence technician, that was part of my job.”

A memorable case involved a husband who shot his wife in the head and tried to make it look like a suicide. Peters was being pressured to close the case as a suicide. He persisted, however and the husband was eventually convicted. The husband has since died.

Court is generally civil, although for one case he had to have four officers to keep a defendant in check.

“Sometimes they wanted a piece of me, so we had to have some help. I never lost a case,” he said with obvious pride.

All manner of deaths and suicides reached his desk and were processed as each case demanded.

While working several cases as a detective he had a heart attack. He then landed in the district attorney’s office investigating major crimes.

“In 1999 I was honored as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Dodge County,” Peters said. That was really nice. All 23 chiefs in the county voted unanimously for me, which was really terrific.”

He retired in 2001 and immediately joined the staff at the coroner’s office.

“With all my experience I at least knew what I was doing, which helped a lot,” he said.

He then served on the Beaver Dam Teen Court. He eventually took over as Beaver Dam Municipal Court Judge, following Judge Judy Johnsen, who retired from that post.

Each position held its challenges, such as processing human remains for evidence and facing challenging attorneys in court.

“I am not a lawyer,” he said, clarifying some of his background. “You face a lot of attorneys because you’re having an impact on people’s lives, but I have a lot of help.”

Municipal Court Clerk Dawn Kuczniewicz is particularly helpful and has held her position for the past 22 years.

“She’s invaluable,” he said.

He continued, “It has been a very rewarding career for me,” he said with his constant smile and good humor. “I’ve learned a lot and I think I have the right personality for this work – especially in the courts. I’m not there to make zillions of dollars. I just want people to admit that they 'boo-booed', that they admit it. That they learned the law and they get some kind of a fine and they’re on their way.”

Close 1 of 13 BEAVER DAM HOLIDAY PARADE 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-2.JPG BEAVER DAM HOLIDAY PARADE Members of the Beaver Dam High School Marching Band provide musical entertainment Saturday night at the annual downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade. 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-4.JPG BEAVER DAM HOLIDAY PARADE The Grinch makes an appearance at the downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade on an ATV that is part of the Marsh Riders ATV/UTV Club caravan. 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-6.JPG BEAVER DAM HOLIDAY PARADE The float entry for Neuman Pools wows the crowd with a sleigh, reindeer, abominable snowman and more in the downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade. 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-9.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-10.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-11.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-12.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-13.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-14.JPG DOWNTOWN BEAVER DAM HOLIDAY PARADE Beaver Dam held its annual Downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade on Saturday evening. A large crowd braved the cold to be part of the excitement. 1 of 13 BEAVER DAM HOLIDAY PARADE 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-2.JPG BEAVER DAM HOLIDAY PARADE Members of the Beaver Dam High School Marching Band provide musical entertainment Saturday night at the annual downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade. 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-4.JPG BEAVER DAM HOLIDAY PARADE The Grinch makes an appearance at the downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade on an ATV that is part of the Marsh Riders ATV/UTV Club caravan. 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-6.JPG BEAVER DAM HOLIDAY PARADE The float entry for Neuman Pools wows the crowd with a sleigh, reindeer, abominable snowman and more in the downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade. 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-9.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-10.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-11.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-12.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-13.JPG 120522-ctzn-news-bd-parade-14.JPG

He added, “Some judges just put the hammer down and make them pay the maximum. I’m not that way. I always ask if they have children at home, if they’re working, if they’re renting, and I fashion the fine based on that.

“We average about 4,000 tickets a year.”

The court has garnered $5 million since he began there, spread over the seven municipalities that the court serves, easily covering the court budget and providing a revenue stream as well.

When he first became a judge he did a lot of weddings (not any more), swearing-in ceremonies, working with juveniles and more.

Peters has lost his son and his wife but has his daughter. In retirement he plans to do some woodworking, as his father did. He is ushering at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre and hopes to volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. He plays the accordion and piano and is the choir director at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. He enjoys researching family histories.

“I’m not ready for the recliner,” he said. “Beaver Dam is an excellent community to live in and I’ll be able to enjoy it a bit more now that I have the time.”