Beaver Dam narrows search to five candidates for city administrator position

Five candidates are being interviewed over the next few days as the city of Beaver Dam narrows the search for its first city administrator.

Beaver Dam has traditionally had a full time mayor. However the Beaver Dam City Council decided last September to shift to a form of government with an elected part-time mayor, hired city administrator and elected council starting in 2022. The mayor’s salary will be reduced from $60,000 to $20,000, beginning in 2023 after the spring election.

The candidates are Kyle Ellefson, Jerry Gabrielatos, Richard Hough, Lou Leone and Nathan Thiel.

Ellefson is the city administrator in Columbus.

Gabrielatos left his position as the West Linn City Manager in Oregon last month.

Hough is the director of public works in Walworth County.

Leone was the past city administrator for New London.

Theil was recently the village administrator in Pleasant Prairie.

The search firm GovHR USA originally reviewed the candidate pool and narrowed it to these candidates who were forwarded on to an administrative sub-committee made up of Alderpersons Kay Appenfeldt, Mike Wissell, Bobbi Marck and Zach Zopp.

The five candidates were interviewed Monday with interviews continuing today.

The city administrator will be appointed by, and report to, the mayor and City Council. The starting salary range is $128,000 – $142,000, plus benefits.