Beaver Dam neighborhood spruced up with help of Habitat for Humanity volunteers

Volunteers were out and about on Madison Street on Saturday as part of Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties' first Rock the Block event.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore Manager Laura Goral said she canvased the area starting in November in order to find interested homeowners if they wanted projects done at their homes. Four homeowners responded and agreed to have yardwork done.

Rock the Block is an initiative of the national Habitat for Humanity organization, but it is the first time that it is being done locally, Goral said.

Twenty volunteers signed up to repair and do yardwork around the homes, Goral said. The focus was around the homes in the 600 to 800 block of Madison Street.

Carolyn Goesch said that she volunteered because her parents lived down the street and she wanted to help out the area. Goesch was working with Heidi Muenchow, who said her church was contacted to assist, so she decided to spend Saturday helping out.

“We are doing things like edging sidewalks, laying mulch and general clean up,” Goral said.

Several local businesses helped in the event, including The Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St., which had a meet-and-greet on Friday night to help organize the volunteers.

“We had lots of conversations on why to be a volunteer,” Goral said.

The volunteers, who come from near and far, worked from morning into the afternoon on the properties.

Habitat for Humanity Restore, United Way of Dodge County, Chippy’s Popcorn Creations, K&B Tree Lawn and Landscaping, and HH Improvements worked together to make the day possible as well, Goral said.

“We are hoping to make this an annual event on the second weekend of May,” Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties Director of Development Thecla Harris said.

Harris said she did not know exactly where the clean ups would be held, but is planning on it happening in Beaver Dam.

Goral said she plans that the volunteering event will grow each year.

