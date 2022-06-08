Beaver Dam Paddle Fest returns with classes and concessions

The Great Beaver Paddle Fest returns for its sixth year on Saturday at Waterworks Park, 800 Denning Ave., on Beaver Dam Lake.

The event continues to offer free instructional classes at Waterworks Park in Beaver Dam for people using canoes, kayaks or standup paddleboards. The park features a canoe/kayak launch which allows for easy access to Beaver Dam Lake.

On-site registration for classes begins at 8:30 a.m. with a canoe class starting at 10 a.m. Other events include a kayak class at 11 a.m., a standup paddleboard class at noon, and a combo class (as demand dictates) at 1 p.m. Space is limited.

Festival committee chair Alan Mannel said a limited number of watercrafts will be available at the park from Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services for beginner classes. It’s recommended that participants bring their own equipment and life vests. Signed waivers will be required.

All day people may enjoy the lake on their own with 3- or 6-mile paddles.

“There will be a 3-mile paddle from Waterworks to Fish Camp (boat landing) and a 6-mile paddle from Waterworks to Fish Camp and back,” said Mannel. “We’ll have a shuttle available between the two points until 3:30 p.m.”

Prizes will be available for all who attend. Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540 will host a food stand with brats, burgers and other concessions.

Waterworks Park is also home to a handicap-accessible, ship-themed playground area.

“We’re happy to have the Fox of the River Voyageurs coming back this year,” Mannel said. “The group will provide giant canoe rides, tell Wisconsin fur trader history stories and lead games for kids.”

Mannel encourages people to take advantage of the paddling clinics and to utilize Beaver Dam’s waterways.

“This is a great opportunity for people to do outdoor, family-friendly activities,” said Mannel. “They can try a new watersport that they may not have tried before with no financial risk – they don’t have to go out and buy the equipment and find out they don’t enjoy it. We have some very knowledgeable people that are giving instruction. It will be a good day with lots of fun for everyone.”

The Great Beaver Paddle Festival is organized and supported by the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association and Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department and the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information email info@bdlia.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.