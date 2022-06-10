 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Beaver Dam PFC gains member; police officers retire

  • 0
BDCFILE Beaver Dam Police Car (copy) (copy)
Daily Citizen file photo

The Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission approved the retirement of two police officers at its meeting Tuesday.

Lt. Terrence Gebhardt and Officer William Linzenmeyer served the city for 29 and 25 years, respectively.

Terrence Gebhardt

Gebhardt
Bill Linzenmeyer

Linzenmeyer

Their retirements follow that of Deputy Chief Scott Bahr, who stepped down in spring after 30 years of service. He had been second in command since 2017. Lt. Brandon Stommel was then promoted to fill the Deputy Chief position.

Scott Bahr

Bahr

The PFC also welcomed former City Council member Therese Henricksen to its board to serve a five-year term. She fills a vacancy left by 25-year member Nancy Conley. Bill Lafler was appointed to the PFC in spring to serve the remaining term of the late Jeff Kohman, who passed away in March. Lafler's term will expire in May 2023. PFC officers recently elected include President John Oathout, Vice President Thea O’Connor and Secretary Mike Stephens.

The commission approved changing its regular meeting date to the second Tuesday of each month.

People are also reading…

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fox Lake Golf Club turns 100

Fox Lake Golf Club turns 100

Public is invited to weekend celebration. Events to mark centenary include live music, fish fry, lawn games, fireworks and a barbecue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News