Beaver Dam PFC gains member; police officers retire

The Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission approved the retirement of two police officers at its meeting Tuesday.

Lt. Terrence Gebhardt and Officer William Linzenmeyer served the city for 29 and 25 years, respectively.

Their retirements follow that of Deputy Chief Scott Bahr, who stepped down in spring after 30 years of service. He had been second in command since 2017. Lt. Brandon Stommel was then promoted to fill the Deputy Chief position.

The PFC also welcomed former City Council member Therese Henricksen to its board to serve a five-year term. She fills a vacancy left by 25-year member Nancy Conley. Bill Lafler was appointed to the PFC in spring to serve the remaining term of the late Jeff Kohman, who passed away in March. Lafler's term will expire in May 2023. PFC officers recently elected include President John Oathout, Vice President Thea O’Connor and Secretary Mike Stephens.

The commission approved changing its regular meeting date to the second Tuesday of each month.

