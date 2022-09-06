Beaver Dam plans a party for its hometown pepper

A Dodge County tradition celebrating one of summertime’s popular vegetables is returning for its ninth year.

Not many Wisconsin cities have a pepper named after them, and that’s just what the Beaver Dam Pepper Festival celebrates with musical performances, pepper-filled foods, square dancing and more. The festival returns Saturday to Beaver Dam’s Park Village Shopping Center.

The event’s origins can be traced back more than a century. The festival is based on the Beaver Dam pepper, which originated in Apatin, formerly a part of Hungary. Its seeds traveled to Beaver Dam in the late 19th century stowed in the clothing of immigrant families. According to festival coordinator Diana Ogle, these people came to the area for the “plentiful jobs,” finding work in shoe factories and with the railroad.

“(The immigrants) left with the belongings on their back and the seeds to this crazy little heirloom pepper in the hems of their dresses and their trousers,” said Ogle.

If you go What: Beaver Dam Pepper Festival When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Where: Park Village Shopping Center, 820 Park Ave., Beaver Dam Cost: Free Info: beaverdampepperfestival.com

Now, the pepper is celebrated at the Park Village Shopping Center on the second Saturday of each September. The original heirloom pepper is highlighted with a history booth featuring direct descendants of the original Hungarian families responsible for bringing it to Beaver Dam.

This year’s Pepper Festival will feature as much entertainment for the taste buds as the eyes and ears, with pepper brats, pepper beer and apple pepper pie, the latter of which is featured in a pie-eating contest.

“We just do a lot of different things to showcase this crazy little heirloom pepper that people have fallen in love with,” said Ogle.

A chili cook-off and a longest Beaver Dam pepper contest will add more of a competitive aspect to the day, with cash prizes offered.

Live music, children’s activities and vendors are just a few of the activities going on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Ogle, though, the festival is about much more than the bands or peppery flavors. It’s the impact on the community, which she says stretches beyond the seven hours of celebration.

“People just come enjoy, and sit and chat,” she said. “They put their cellphones down and they actually engage in conversation. That is the biggest thrill for me to see.”

Ogle added that the highlight of the day for her is also knowing that the event will generate revenue for local businesses and organizations.

“The coolest part about this,” said Ogle, “is that we, every year, give money back to the community.”

This year’s donations will go toward the Dodge County Center for the Arts, which will have a booth with pies for sale.

While Beaver Dam’s Pepper Festival is approaching a decade old, others in other places have been going on much longer.

According to Ogle, she first became aware of other festivals through a radio ad while she worked as the property manager for Park Village Shopping Center, another hat she wears.

“‘I went, ‘Wait a minute, shouldn’t we be doing that in Beaver Dam?’” said Ogle.

Despite the shared pepper component, the other festivals are a far cry from the Beaver Dam event. Ogle says the festivals were “similar to like a pub crawl, but like a restaurant crawl.” For a month at a time, restaurants would showcase the heirloom pepper in dishes for people to try.

“I said ‘holy moly, that’s a great idea,’” said Ogle, who brought the event idea to Beaver Dam officials.

Ever since then, the Beaver Dam Pepper Festival has had a place in its hometown, drawing people from all over the Midwest. Typical attendance ranges between 3,000 and 5,000, boosting not only Beaver Dam’s tourism, but helping strangers get to know each other and form connections.

“People really need to understand that there is love and compassion in this community, said Ogle. “Put everything aside, come and sit, find out who your neighbor is.”

For more information, go to beaverdampepperfestival.com.