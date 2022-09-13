Beaver Dam playwright's work comes to the stage this week

The longing to spend more time with a loved one is the premise of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s latest dramatic offering.

The one-act play, “One Day,” opens to audiences Thursday evening at the BDACT Fine Arts Center.

Directed by Carla Woebbeking and produced by Jennifer Bohlig and Jill Kaufman, the original work was written by local theatre veteran Ricardo Ramirez.

Ramirez has been involved with community theatre for more than 35 years. He said he began writing the piece as a college student after being inspired by a story his mother shared with him about his grandparents.

He stuffed away his notes in a shoebox and returned to the writing process in 2018 after longtime Columbus Redbud Players’ board member Gary Taurick approached him about doing a one-act show for the American Association of Community Theatre’s statewide contest.

The Redbud Players debuted “One Day” at the Wisconsin AACTFest in January 2019 at the Verona Performing Arts Center. The production won the following awards and advanced to the Regional Festival in Kokomo, Indiana: Excellence in Acting, Megan Scullin; Excellence in Supporting Acting, James McMillan and Cynthia Klawitter; Excellence in Playwriting, Ricardo Ramirez.

The original version was performed four times in 2019 — once in Columbus, once in Beaver Dam and twice in competition.

Theatre-goers will have the opportunity to view an updated version of the play Thursday through Sunday this week. Ramirez said he expanded the play by writing dialogue for the young girl’s character and introducing an additional character.

“The new version is still a one-act play, and lasts about an hour,” he said. “But I felt I wanted to give it more depth. The script mixes great dramatic and comedic moments.”

“One Day” explores confronting loss and how different couples cope with the idea of moving on and starting over. It is heartfelt and thought-provoking.

If you go What: “One Day” Where: BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-17, and 2 p.m. Sept. 18 Tickets: $12, available at bdact.org

All but one of the original cast members are reprising their roles in the new version of the play. Actor Kevin Miner said the cast fell back into character quickly and are enjoying the play’s added content. Ramirez is taking over the role previously played by McMillan.

“I love performing and being on stage again. It’s really special to me and hugely rewarding to see my work come to life,” he said.