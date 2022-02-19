 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver Dam Police investigate man shot in the foot

Beaver Dam Police are investigating a report of a man who shot another man in the foot Friday,

According to the press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Lakecrest Drive at 8 p.m. for a report of a man who had a gunshot wound in his foot.

In the course of investigation, the suspect was located by deputies of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Kellom Road and taken into custody. While the incident is under further investigation, it has been determined that there is no further danger to the community.

