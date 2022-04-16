Beaver Dam Police investigating early Saturday morning gunshots

Beaver Dam Police responded to a report of gunshots fired early Saturday morning.

Chief John Kreuziger said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Madison Street around 2:30 a.m. and upon investigation, found numerous empty shell casings along the sidewalk and road.

At this time, there are no suspects in the incident. Police believe no one has been hurt, and the community is currently safe. An on-going investigation is underway.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4612.