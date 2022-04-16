 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Beaver Dam Police investigating early Saturday morning gunshots

  • 0
BDCFILE Beaver Dam Police Car (copy)
Daily Citizen file photo

Beaver Dam Police responded to a report of gunshots fired early Saturday morning.

Chief John Kreuziger said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Madison Street around 2:30 a.m. and upon investigation, found numerous empty shell casings along the sidewalk and road.

At this time, there are no suspects in the incident. Police believe no one has been hurt, and the community is currently safe. An on-going investigation is underway.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4612.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News