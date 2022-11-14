Beaver Dam Police respond to two accidents within 10 minutes

Beaver Dam Police were called to two separate accidents within 10 minutes of each other shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3:10 a.m. to a motor vehicle accident near Prospect Ave. and McKinley Street. Dispatch advised a pickup truck had struck at house near the intersection. The driver of the truck had left the scene but was later located. There was heavy damaged to the residence but the sole occupant of the home was not injured.

At 3:20 a.m., officers also responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 151, near Highway E. A sedan had rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer and then rolled. The driver of the sedan was transported to Marshfield Medical Center — Beaver Dam for minor injuries, and the driver of the semi was uninjured.

The drivers of the pickup truck and sedan were arrested and cited for operating under the influence.

The Beaver Dam Police Department were assisted by the Beaver Dam Fire Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.