Beaver Dam Police search for camera footage related to shooting incidents

Beaver Dam Police are asking south side residents to check their security cameras for footage that might have captured who was firing guns at around the same time early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the police department, around 1:37 a.m. on Thursday, someone fired approximately 14 rounds near the Cooper Street bridge. Shell casings were recovered from the scene but it was unclear whether anything was targeted or hit.

Around the same time, a vehicle in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue was struck three times by gunfire.

Casings recovered from both scenes are of the same type.

Those with information regarding the incidents are asked to call or email police at 920-356-2552 or dkuhnz@bdpd.org.