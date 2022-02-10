Beaver Dam Post Office looks to relocate

A change in traffic patterns has the post office in Beaver Dam looking for a new home.

The U.S. Postal Service sent out postcards this week notifying its local customers of a proposed post office relocation.

The postcards state a new facility is needed because a traffic pattern change has negatively impacted access to the post office at 411 N. Spring St.

The USPS proposes moving to roughly a 9,000-square-foot building within the Beaver Dam and Fox Lake zip code areas. Service levels are not expected to change.

Beaver Dam Postmaster Amy Prochnow said relocation decisions aren’t made at the local level.

“We’re moving, we just don’t know when or where or how right now,” she said.

The stretch of road in front of the post office was reconstructed in 2018 and the roadway was widened to add bike lanes and a center turn lane, in addition to new sidewalks, curb and gutter.

Following reconstruction, motorists traveling south on North Spring Street could no longer make a legal left turn into the post office parking lot. Signage along the street indicates left turns are illegal except for post office vehicles. Southbound motorists faced with having to go several blocks to turn around ignore the signage regularly.

State transportation officials called the left turn lane a safety issue because it was too close to the intersection and traffic would back up blocking Mackie Street. Beaver Dam Middle School is across the street further adding to traffic woes in the area at certain times of the day.

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved the installation of a barrier to prevent motorists from making illegal left turns into the post office in August 2020. The barrier was then put on hold as discussions between the city and the USPS took place.

Postal trailer trucks may be too large to make a right-hand turn into the facility.

“They (the city) need to put up a barrier and we can’t get traffic to flow through here the right way in order to accommodate that type of move,” Prochnow said.

She added studies have been done over the past year and a half and the postal service is in the process of finding a better option.

The current building is leased by the USPS and has housed the city’s post office since 1964. Beaver Dam’s first permanent post office was a government-owned building built in 1918 at 200 N. Spring St. Because of size constraints and parking limitations, it was sold to Farmers State Bank in 1964.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USPS is foregoing a public in-person meeting about the proposed relocation change. Customers are invited to send comments on the proposal to the following address within the next 30 days:

Attn: Beaver Dam, WI MPO Relocation

United States Postal Service

P.O. Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103

